Gabriel Cruz El jurado popular declara a Ana Julia Quezada culpable de asesinato con alevosía

Así lo ha decidido este jueves el jurado popular. 

Ana Julia Quezada, llegando a la audiencia para la nueva sesión del juicio. EUROPA PRESS / Rafael González

Ana Julia Quezada, asesina confesa del niño de ocho años Gabriel Cruz, cometió el crimen con alevosía . Así lo ha decidido este jueves el jurado popular.

(Habrá ampliación)

