Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una anciana de 77 años permanece cuatro días tendida en el suelo de su casa tras caer y no poder pedir ayuda

La Policía Nacional recibió una llamada esta noche de un hombre residente en Madrid que no lograba ponerse en contacto telefónico con una familiar de Santander. Llevaba varios días intentándolo sin resultados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Coche de Policía Nacional. Ministerio del Interior

Coche de Policía Nacional. Ministerio del Interior

Una vecina de Santander de 77 años de edad ha permanecido cuatro días tendida en el suelo de su domicilio tras caer y no poder pedir ayuda. Así lo ha informado hoy la Policía Nacional en un comunicado, en el que ha explicado que ayer martes, sobre las 22.00 horas, la Jefatura recibió la llamada de un hombre residente en Madrid que no lograba ponerse en contacto telefónico con una familiar de Santander. Llevaba varios días intentándolo sin resultados.

Inmediatamente, una patrulla policial se desplazó a la vivienda donde vivía la mujer pero nadie les abrió la puerta. Preguntaron a los vecinos por ella, y todos contestaron que hacía tiempo que no la veían.

Ante estos datos, se activó el protocolo correspondiente y se comunicaron los hechos al juez de guardia, al 061 y a los Bomberos de Santander, que fueron quienes accedieron al domicilio por una ventana abierta y encontraron a la mujer tirada en el suelo.

Al parecer, ésta habría sufrido una caída días antes. Estaba consciente pero era incapaz de solicitar ayuda. Fue trasladada en ambulancia al Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad