Anticonceptivos Sanidad alerta de la posible rotura de algunos lotes de DIU Ancora, Novaplus y Gold

Los lotes de los modelos de DIU afectados se empezaron a comercializar en 2014 y se retiraron del mercado en febrero de 2018, por lo que la alerta no afecta a las usuarias que se los hayan colocado con posterioridad a dicha fecha.

Dispositivo intrauterino (DIU). / Wikipedia

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) ha emitido a los centros sanitarios una alerta sobre la retirada del mercado de determinadas referencias y lotes de dispositivos intrauterinos (DIU) Ancora, Novaplus y Gold, fabricados por Eurogine.

El problema observado era un incremento de roturas de los brazos horizontales (uno o ambos) en el momento de la extracción del DIU, por lo que su eficacia no se veía afectada y, por tanto, no se recomendaba la retirada prematura de los dispositivos, según informa la Aemps, que depende del Ministerio de Sanidad, en su página web.

Aunque inicialmente la mayoría de los casos notificados eran roturas en la extracción, posteriormente se han notificado casos tanto de fractura cuando se sacaban como de rotura "in situ" con expulsión espontánea total o parcial de los DIUs.

La tasa actualizada de ocurrencia de rotura en la extracción de los modelos y lotes afectados es del 0,25% y el de rotura "in situ" con expulsión espontánea es del 0,08%, inferiores a las tasas de expulsión conocidas para cualquier DIU.

La rotura "in situ" podría generar la expulsión total o parcial del DIU. Los síntomas que podrían sugerir una expulsión son: hilos de tracción ausentes o más largos de lo esperado, dolor abdominal, sangrado intermenstrual o postcoital, o dolor en el coito. Si bien, algunas expulsiones son asintomáticas.

En caso de producirse la rotura y expulsión del DIU, la protección contraceptiva podría verse comprometida, advierte la Aemps.

Los lotes de los modelos de DIU afectados se empezaron a comercializar en 2014 y se retiraron del mercado en febrero de 2018, por lo que la alerta no afecta a las usuarias a las que se los hayan colocado con posterioridad a dicha fecha.

Los productos afectados son: Ref. 01030000 ANCORA 375 Cu Normal, Ref. 01030400 ANCORA 375 Ag Normal, Ref. 01030200 ANCORA 250 Cu Mini, Ref. 01010500 NOVAPLUS T 380 Ag Normal y Ref. 01010600 NOVAPLUS T 380 Ag Mini.

También: Ref. 01010700 NOVAPLUS T 380 Ag Maxi, Ref. 01020100 NOVAPLUS T 380 Cu Normal, Ref. 01020200 NOVAPLUS T 380 Cu Mini, Ref. 01040000 GOLD T Maxi, Ref. 01040100 GOLD T Normal y Ref. 01040200 GOLD T Mini. Y los lotes  son: 0114, 0614, 1114, 0415, 1115, 0216, 0616, 1116, 0217, 0417 y 0917.

