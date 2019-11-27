El Ministerio de Sanidad financia por primera vez, desde el 1 de noviembre, un anillo vaginal anticonceptivo: un anticonceptivo hormonal combinado del que se beneficiarán unas 37.000 mujeres.
En concreto, el Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS) incluye en su cartera de servicios el anillo con los principios activos etinilestradiol (3,474 mg) y etonogestrel (11 mg), según Sanidad.
En la actualidad, la sanidad pública ya financia otros anticonceptivos autorizados en España y así están incluidos en la cartera farmacéutica varios anticonceptivos que se administran por vía oral, hormonales combinados y a base de progestágeno.
También están financiados distintos anticonceptivos reversibles de larga duración, conocidos como LARC, como tres tipos de dispositivos intrauterinos (DIU), medroxiprogesterona inyectable e implantes de etonogestrel.
El SNS financia en total catorce presentaciones de anticonceptivos de última generación, también llamados de cuarta generación porque han sido desarrollados para lograr, además de eficacia anticonceptiva, efectos beneficiosos no contraceptivos. Su característica principal es la antiandrogenicidad.
