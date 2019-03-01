El periodista Arcadi Espada se enfrenta a una querella por un delito de odio hacia las personas con Síndrome de Down tras sus ofensivas declaraciones en Chester, el programa de Risto Mejide.
La asociación Dincat Federació, formada por varias entidades sociales que trabajan dando apoyo a personas con discapacidad intelectual, lo ha anunciado este viernes en una rueda de prensa.
En la convocatoria han denunciado que las palabras de Espada “son un hecho intolerable ya que no se trata de un caso aislado sino que de forma constante expresa su opinión sobre las personas con Síndrome de Down con un tono despectivo y lleno de odio”.
Dincat: "No vamos a tolerar estos insultos"
Las palabras de Arcadi indignaron tanto al presentador que finalmente decidió expulsarlo del programa por sus faltas de respeto. Además, en 2013 el periodista aseguraba en un artículo de opinión en El Mundo, que “si alguien deja nacer a alguien enfermo, pudiéndolo haber evitado, ese alguien deberá someterse a la posibilidad, no solo de que el enfermo lo denuncie por su crimen, sino de que sea la propia sociedad, que habrá de sufragar el coste de los tratamientos, la que lo haga".
Por ese motivo, Dincat ha presentado este jueves ante el Juzgado de instrucción de Madrid una querella "porque es intolerable". "No vamos a tolerar estos insultos ya que las personas con Síndrome de Down trabajan y tienen una vida autónoma, y todo el derecho a vivir".
