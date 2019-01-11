El Juzgado de Instrucción número 48 de Madrid ha acordado el sobreseimiento provisional de la causa por presunta prevaricación y malversación en la venta de casi 3.000 viviendas del Instituto de la Vivienda de Madrid (IVIMA) en agosto de 2013 al fondo de inversión Goldman Sachs.
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, el tribunal establece que la tasación pericial practicada en este procedimiento "permite sostener que con la venta no se produjo un perjuicio patrimonial al IVIMA, dado el limitado margen porcentual entre el precio de la adjudicación y la tasación (un 3,62%)".
Por otro lado, no ve acreditado que la finalidad perseguida por los investigados en la adjudicación fuera defraudar al IVIMA y que la actuación tenía el propósito de obtener liquidez "con la que alcanzar el objetivo de la reducción del déficit público, lo que constituía una prioridad política en el momento de los hechos".
En consecuencia, el juzgado acuerda el archivo y establece que contra la resolución cabe interponer recurso de reforma y de apelación en un plazo de tres días.
La Asociación de Afectados por la Venta de Viviendas del IVIMA y la FRAVM han avanzado su intención de recurrir el archivo de la querella que presentaron contra la operación en la Audiencia Provincial.
Estos colectivos "no entienden la celeridad con la que ha actuado el juez, que da carpetazo a la causa solo unos días después de la petición de archivo de la Fiscalía", exponen.
Esta sentencia contrasta con la condena que impuso el pasado 28 de diciembre el Tribunal de Cuentas a la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella y a siete miembros de su gobierno a pagar casi 23 millones de euros por la venta de 1.860 viviendas públicas protegidas a dos sociedades del fondo buitre Blackstone.
