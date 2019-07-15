El arzobispo de Burgos pide a las víctimas de violación que resistan hasta la muerte para "defender la castidad"

Fidel Herráez Vegas, arzobispo de Burgos, pide a las víctimas de violación que se resistan hasta la muerte para "defender la castidad". Así lo ha manifestado a través de varias plataformas como en el Diario de Burgos, las páginas web del Opus Dei y del Arzobispado, según desvela eldiario.es.
En concreto, se centra en la violación y asesinato de Marta Obregón en 1992. Crimen cometido por Pedro Luis Gallego, conocido como el violador del ascensor, que fue excarcelado por la doctrina Parot y que ahora está detenido por cuatro agresiones sexuales. El arzobispo ha trabajado durante años para la beatificación de Obregón, y resalta "la grandeza de la castidad" y cómo "resiste y lucha hasta morir asesinada por defenderla".
"Marta también es un estímulo para vivir todas las virtudes cristianas que ella fue descubriendo: la alegría, el servicio, la entrega… Pero, en especial, la grandeza de la castidad, como se hace visible cuando resiste y lucha hasta morir asesinada por defenderla. Una virtud hoy poco valorada, que nos ayuda a orientar el amor y la entrega hacia su plenitud y belleza más singular", escribe Fidel Herráez.
