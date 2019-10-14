El hombre que asesinó a su expareja, quemándola viva, e intentó matar al bebé de ambos en junio de 2016 en Alcúdia (Mallorca), ha aceptado una pena de 30 años de cárcel.
Ante el Tribunal del Jurado, se ha llegado a un acuerdo de conformidad por lo que se ha reducido la pena inicial que solicitaba la Fiscalía a C.P.F., que era de 39 años de cárcel.
El asesino y la víctima llevaban un tiempo con una relación inestable. El 28 de junio, mantuvieron una discusión y la mujer le dijo que no quería continuar con él. No obstante, accedió a que continuara viviendo con ellos. A pesar de esto, el hombre se marchó de la casa advirtiéndole de que volvería a matarla.
El acusado pasó la noche fuera y a la mañana siguiente, sobre las 7.30 horas, volvió a la casa con un litro de gasolina, decidido a acabar con la vida de la mujer.
El hombre sabía que el niño dormía con la madre habitualmente y se aprovechó de que al ser muy temprano sus víctimas todavía no se habrían despertado. Sin embargo, para entrar en la vivienda tuvo que golpear fuertemente la puerta porque la mujer la había cerrado por dentro con un alambre la noche anterior por precaución.
El ruido alertó a la mujer, que salió de la habitación y se encontró con el acusado. En ese momento la roció deliberadamente con gasolina al pie de la puerta del dormitorio y le prendió fuego con un encendedor.
El hombre era consciente de que de este modo dejaba a la mujer sin posibilidad de defenderse y aumentaba "inhumanamente" su dolor. También sabía que el fuego se podría propagar rápidamente y alcanzar al menor, que estaba durmiendo en el dormitorio.
