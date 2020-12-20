Estás leyendo: Un detenido por el asesinato a golpes de una española que trabajaba en un hotel de Inglaterra

Asesinato Un detenido por el asesinato a golpes de una española que trabajaba en un hotel de Inglaterra


El sospechoso se presentó en una comisaría para informar de lo ocurrido y ha sido arrestado bajo la Ley de Salud Mental.

Europa press

Las autoridades británicas han informado de la detención de un individuo relacionado con el asesinato de una mujer española que trabajaba como recepcionista de un hotel de la localidad de Bournemouth, en el sur de Inglaterra. El sospechoso ha sido arrestado bajo la Ley de Salud Mental, por lo que podría tener algún tipo de afección mental.

La víctima es María V., de 27 años y originaria de Valencia, quien llevaba apenas tres meses trabajando como recepcionista en un hotel de la ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió antes de las 7.30 horas del 9 de diciembre, cuando el atacante golpeó a la víctima con un objeto contundente, según recoge el diario británico 'The Daily Mail'.

Compañeros de la víctima la hallaron posteriormente y alertaron a los servicios de emergencia, que finalmente certificaron la defunción a las 7.30 horas.
El propio sospechoso, originario de Bornemouth, se presentó en una comisaría para informar de lo ocurrido. Tras un interrogatorio fue detenido por un periodo provisional de 28 días y ha sido trasladado a una institución mental.

