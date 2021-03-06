Estás leyendo: Detenido un conductor de ambulancias por matar a un enfermero en un hospital de Madrid

Asesinato Madrid Detenido un conductor de ambulancias por matar a un enfermero en un hospital de Madrid

Los hechos por los que se ha detenido al individuo han tenido lugar a las 14.20 horas de este sábado, cuando el trabajador, que estaba fuera de servicio, ha acudido al hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares y ha degollado a un enfermero.

06/03/2021. En la imagen, el sector de Urgencias del hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares, en Madrid. - EFE
En la imagen, el sector de Urgencias del hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares, en Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

MADRID

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este sábado a un conductor de ambulancia por asesinar supuestamente a un enfermero en las Urgencias del hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, el conductor de la ambulancia ha entrado vestido con su uniforme y ha apuñalado al enfermero por causas que se investigan. En concreto, el suceso ha ocurrido en torno a las 14.20 horas, según informa Europa Press.

El presunto homicida es técnico de una empresa adjudicataria del Servicio de Urgencia Médica de la Comunidad de Madrid (Summa 112) y este sábado se encontraba fuera de servicio, mientras que el enfermero trabajaba en el departamento de Urgencias, ha indicado a Efe un portavoz del Hospital Príncipe de Asturias.

Fuentes de la investigación han señalado a Efe que la víctima y el agresor se conocían de antes y tenían algún problema personal. Según han informado a Efe fuentes sindicales del centro hospitalario, el detenido ha entrado este sábado en el servicio de Urgencias para buscar a la víctima y, tras una fuerte discusión en las dependencias del personal de enfermería, ha degollado al enfermero, Sergio Luis García, padre de dos hijos y delegado del sindicato MATS (Movimiento Asambleario de Trabajadores de Sanidad).

El agresor, según estas fuentes, llevaba al menos diez años trabajando como conductor de ambulancias en la empresa subcontratada por el Summa 112.

