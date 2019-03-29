El intendente jefe de la Policía Local de Aspe (Alicante), Francisco Eulogio Serna, ha sido detenido tras ser denunciado por su pareja por un supuesto delito de violencia de género. El arrestado pasará previsiblemente este viernes a disposición judicial, según han confirmado fuentes conocedoras del caso.
Serna lleva al menos 30 años en la Policía Local. Su detención se produjo este jueves por la tarde después de que su compañera sentimental se personara en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil para interponer una denuncia y donde declaró durante cinco horas, según las mismas fuentes. Una vez presentada la denuncia, se activó el protocolo establecido en los casos de violencia de género.
El intendente jefe de la Policía Local de Aspe, de 60 años, fue arrestado y ha pasado la noche en los calabozos, desde donde, previsiblemente, será conducido esta mañana a los Juzgados de Novelda (Alicante) y pasará a disposición judicial, han señalado las citadas fuentes.
