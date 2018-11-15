Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Ataque animal Un mono mata a un niño de 12 días en la India

El primate arrebató el bebé de los brazos de su madre, que lo amamantaba. El mordisco en la cabeza hizo que, una vez en el hospital, no se pudiera hacer más que confirmar la muerte.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Un mono salvaje busca comida cerca del Taj Mahal | Saumya Khandelwal / Reuters

Un mono salvaje busca comida cerca del Taj Mahal | Saumya Khandelwal / Reuters

Un mono ha matado a un niño de 12 días en India después de arrebatárselo a su madre, según ha informado la policía de Sikandra. "Un grupo de monos entró en la casa de la víctima y uno de ellos le quitó el bebé a la madre que lo amamantaba y se escapó con el bebé", dijo Ajay Kaushal, oficial a cargo de la estación de policía.

"El mono mordió la cabeza del bebé y lo dejó cuando la gente lo persiguió con palos y le arrojó piedras". El bebé que sangraba fue llevado al hospital, donde se confirmó su muerte nada más llegar.

El incidente tuvo lugar en la ciudad de Runkata, en las afueras de Agra, donde se encuentra el monumento más famoso de la India, el Taj Mahal. El activista ambiental local Shravan Kumar Singh dijo que los monos se estaban volviendo cada vez más agresivos ya que habían sido desplazados de hábitats naturales, destruidos por la expansión de la ciudad.

"Los monos están en todas partes de Agra", dijo Singh. "Están en las cinco estaciones ferroviarias de la ciudad, en hospitales, hoteles y carreteras. Vienen en busca de comida, pero también arrebatan y atacan". Ya en mayo, un grupo de monos atacó a dos turistas extranjeros en el Taj Mahal.

Un grupo de organizaciones locales e individuos está haciendo campaña para que las autoridades compensen a las víctimas de los ataques de monos y para la esterilización de los monos y su exclusión de la legislación que protege a la vida silvestre, dijo Singh.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad