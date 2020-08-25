Estás leyendo: Aumentan a 45 los casos asociados al virus del Nilo y ya hay 20 ingresados en el hospital

Este brote, el mayor que se ha registrado en Andalucía, se atribuye al aumento en un 30% de los mosquitos que hay en los humedales del Parque Nacional de Doñana y del río Guadalquivir cercanos a La Puebla y Coria del Río, las poblaciones sevillanas en las que se ha detectado.

Dos miembros de protección civil colocan un cartel tras la fumigación de uno de los jardines de Coría del Río en un intento del Ayuntamiento por detener al virus del Nilo, que está atemorizando a los vecinos de Coria y Puebla del Río, en la provincia de Sevilla. (EFE)

Los casos asociados al virus del Nilo, entre probables y confirmados, han subido este martes a 45, lo que supone tres más que ayer, lunes, y de ellos hay 20 pacientes ingresados, dos más que ayer, siete de ellos en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), uno menos que ayer.

El número de muestras positivas al virus del Nilo es 31, dos más que ayer, y el número de casos confirmados es ocho, dos más que ayer, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Consejería de Salud.

Hasta el momento han fallecido dos personas en Sevilla por el virus, una mujer de 85 años y un hombre de 77 años.

Este brote de virus del Nilo es el mayor que se ha registrado en Andalucía, lo que se atribuye al aumento en un 30% de los mosquitos que hay en los humedales del Parque Nacional de Doñana y del río Guadalquivir cercanos a La Puebla y Coria del Río, las poblaciones sevillanas en las que se ha detectado.

