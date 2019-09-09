Aumentar la masa forestal para llegar a 2050 con cero emisiones

El Institut Agrícola defiende una gestión activa de los montes que permita aumentar la masa forestal para poder llegar a las cero emisiones en 2050. Con esta idea, además, se reduciría el riesgo de los incendios y se generaría energía limpia a partir de biomasa.
Si bien es cierto que el papel de las empresas agrícolas en la reducción de las emisiones se presta fundamental, desde el Instituto señalan que una revalorización del sector foresta podría ser un eje fundamental en la lucha contra la crisis climática. De esta forma –aumentando las hectáreas de bosques y montes– se podría conseguir un aprovechamiento de la biomasa forestal, la cual puede producir energía más limpia, menos contaminante, y reducir el malgasto de los recursos naturales.
"Una explotación sostenible y racional de la biomasa forestal permite obtener una fuente de riqueza estable y recurrente en el tiempo, además de reducir considerablemente el riesgo de incendios que cada año en promedio se lleva casi 100.000 hectáreas", explican desde el Instituto Agrícola.
A nivel europeo, España es el tercer país con mayor volumen de masa forestal del continente, sólo por detrás de Suecia y Finlandia. Pese a ello, España es el octavo país en aprovechamiento de madera, en tanto que, cada año, se queda en el monte cerca de 30 millones de m3 de madera aprovechable para biomasa.
Partiendo de la idea de que el 54,8% del territorio español es forestal, el Institutio Agrícola apuesta por el aprovechamiento de los bosques. Para la institución, la propiedad de la tierra es uno de los factores más problemáticos para entender la falta de aprovechamiento de la tierra.
Tanto es así, que, según los datos aportados por el Ministerio de Agricultura, las regiones que tienen un mayor porcentaje del monte en propiedad comunal son las que concentran los mayores porcentajes de superficie quemada del país. Es por ello, que desde la organización agrícola reclaman cambios en el modelo de gestión del territorio.
Por último, propone incrementar las superficies forestales a través de un plan técnico de gestión y mejora foresta que permitan sacar un mayor aprovechamiento de la biomasa.
