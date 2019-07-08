Público
Corrida de toros El Ayuntamiento de Ayamonte veta la Novillada sin Picadores y deja al municipio sin toros

La socialista Natalia Santos, máxima responsable del municipio, se ha negado a expedir la correspondiente licencia de apertura de la plaza de toros en virtud de un acuerdo de gobierno con sus socios de la formación de Adelante.

El toro Escribano, ante el hostigamiento de los allí presentes, poco antes de ser abatido de un disparo. PACMA

La localidad onubense de Ayamonte iba a celebrar este domingo la Novillada sin Picadores en beneficio del equipo de fútbol local, el Ayamonte C.F. Una cita que fue, finalmente, fue suspendida por el Ayuntamiento.

Un festejo que pretendía tener un carácter benéfico para recabar un impulso económico para el equipo local y que iba a servir, además, para presentar frente a sus paisanos al novillero Adrián Orta y los reses de La Sabina.

Ha sido la socialista Natalia Santos, máxima responsable del municipio, la que, según informa el diario local Huelva Información, se ha negado a expedir la correspondiente licencia de apertura de la plaza de toros en virtud de un acuerdo de gobierno con sus socios de la formación de Adelante.

