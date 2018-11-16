El Ayuntamiento de Valencia recuerda que los animales no son un regalo de Navidad

La Concejalía de Bienestar Animal del Ayuntamiento de Valencia ha lanzado la cuarta edición de la campaña No soy tu juguete, con la que concienciará a niños y adultos de la importancia implícita en la decisión de incorporar un animal a la familia, recordando que las mascotas no son un regalo de Navidad.
"Es una decisión que se tiene que tomar teniendo en cuenta la responsabilidad que implica que nos acompañe un animal en nuestro día a día, un ser vivo al que tenemos que dotar de todo lo necesario para garantizar que todas sus necesidades estén cubiertas", ha explicado la concejala Glòria Tello.
Con la idea principal de que los animales no son regalos sino seres vivos que hay que cuidar, esta campaña pretende hacer un llamamiento justo antes de las fechas navideñas para reflexionar sobre la responsabilidad que supone tener en casa un animal: "Concienciar en el respeto animal a las nuevas generaciones es la única manera de poder garantizar un futuro mejor y respetuoso", ha dicho Tello, que ha resaltado que "los animales son seres vivos con sentimientos, que hay que cuidar y que no son juguetes".
Con esta finalidad se ha planteado una campaña con un cartel diseñado por Cristina Durán que estará en medios de comunicación, autobuses de la Empresa Municipal de Transporte y marquesinas de la ciudad, introduciendo información en el canal EMtv de toda la flota, más de 400 vehículos.
También se repartirán carteles, calendarios y separadores en las dependencias municipales como bibliotecas, juntas de distrito, mercados, colegios, centros de juventud e instalaciones deportivas municipales, como también en la totalidad de las clínicas veterinarias de la ciudad.
