Barómetro del CIS Los 11 titulares que deja el barómetro del CIS

El último sondeo del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas deja algunos datos reseñables tanto en intención de voto en las elecciones generales, municipales, autonómicas y europeas como en las principales preocupaciones de los españoles.

José Félix Tezanos, presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), en abril de 2017. EFE

El barómetro del mes de diciembre difundido hoy por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) ha dejado estos titulares reseñables.

El CIS mantiene la victoria del PSOE, y Vox, con un 3,7 % de los votos, podría entrar en el Congreso

El PSOE se mantiene como primera fuerza política, con el 28,9 % de los votos, seguido del PP, con un 19,1

El líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, es aplaudido por toda la bancada socialista tras las votaciones de la moción de censura presentada por su partido contra Mariano Rajoy, que han hecho presidente al secretario general del PSOE. EFE/J.J. Guillén

La tercera posición sería para Ciudadanos, con un 17,9 %. Podemos y sus confluencias logran un 14,9

Albert Rivera y Pablo Iglesias, durante el debate electoral en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (2015). EFE

La suma de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, un 40,7 de los votos, no supera la de PSOE y Unidos Podemos, un 43,8

Vista del hemiciclo del Congreso de los Diputados durante una sesión plenaria / EFE

Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria y La Rioja, los caladeros de Vox

Santiago Abascal durante un acto de Vox.-EFE

Sánchez sigue siendo el líder más valorado mientras mejoran Rivera y Casado

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia antes los medios en el Palacio de La Moncloa tras el último Consejo de Ministros de 2018, celebrado hoy. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Aumenta la preocupación por la inmigración y el paro sigue en cabeza

Varias mujeres esperan en la cola del paro. EFE

La preocupación por la corrupción baja 15 puntos desde que Sánchez gobierna

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones europeas y sobrepasaría al PP en 5 puntos

Parlamento Europeo. ERICH WESTENDARP

Un 44,3 % de españoles votará lo mismo en europeas, municipales y autonómicas

Solo el 3,1 % cree que acuerdos sobre Gibraltar favorecen a los españoles

Foto de archivo. El Peñón de Gibraltar. EFE

