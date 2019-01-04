Público
Imagen del pleno de la Eurocámara en Estrasburgo. EFE/ Marc Dossmann

El PSOE sería el partido más votado en unas elecciones europeas con un 19,7% de los votos y superaría en más de cinco puntos al PP, que obtendría el 14,3%, según el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El CIS ha incluido en su barómetro de diciembre la pregunta de a qué partido votarían los ciudadanos si se celebrasen ahora esos comicios, previstos para el próximo 26 de mayo.

Según la encuesta, tras PSOE y PP quedaría Ciudadanos, con el 10,6% de los apoyos, seguido de Podemos y sus confluencias (9,6%).

ERC lograría el 3,1 %; Vox el 2,1 % y el PNV y el Pacma tendrían el mismo apoyo cada uno, el 1,2% por ciento. El PdeCat solo obtendría el 0,6%.

Fuente: CIS

