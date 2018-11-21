Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Bendición y 'peineta': la respuesta de un cura ante las protestas por una misa en honor a Franco

A las puertas de la iglesia de San José en Santa Cruz de Tenerife hubo enfrentamientos verbales entre los que asistían a la misa y los manifestantes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Las cámaras de Antena 3 captaron la respuesta de un cura ante las protestas contra una misa en honor a Franco en Tenerife. / ANTENA 3

Las cámaras de Antena 3 captaron la respuesta de un cura ante las protestas contra una misa en honor a Franco en Tenerife. / ANTENA 3

Un grupo de personas se manifestó el pasado martes contra una misa en honor a Franco en Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Coincidiendo con el aniversario de la muerte del dictador, la iglesia de San José ofreció una ceremonia en su memoria.

A las puertas del edificio un cura que acudía al acto realizó una ‘peineta’ con el dedo índice y bendijo a los protestantes, como se puede ver en las imágenes que captaron las cámaras de Antena 3.

La secuencia muestra, además, los enfrentamientos verbales entre los que asistían a la misa y los manifestantes, que estaban separados por un cordón policial.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad