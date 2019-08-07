Público
Besamanos en Palma Los grandes ausentes en la multitudinaria recepción de los reyes en Mallorca

Entre los nombres que han decidido ausentarse se encuentra el del exjuez José Castro, encargado de instruir el caso Nóos  que llevó al banquillo a Iñaki Urdangarin y a la infanta Cristina.

Los reyes junto a la reina Sofía en el Palacio de la Almudaina. / EFE - BALLESTEROS

El exjuez José Castro, la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, la actriz Rossy de Palma -todos ellos ganadores del Premio Ramon Llull 2018- han excusado su ausencia en la recepción de los reyes en el Palacio de la Almudaina de Mallorca. 

En el caso de Castro, se trata de un gesto significativo ya que fue el encargado de instruir el caso Nóos, que llevó al banquillo a Iñaki Urdangarin y a la infanta Cristina, proceso por el que el cuñado del rey lleva algo más de un año en la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila) por su condena de cinco años y diez meses de prisión por varios delitos.

Tampoco han estado presentes los cargos de Podemos y MÉS, que forman parte de la coalición de gobierno con el PSIB-PSOE en el Govern balear y en otras instituciones. Ha sido el caso del vicepresidente del Ejecutivo autonómico, el juez en excedencia Juan Pedro Yllanes, de Podemos.

El evento de este año ha sido el más numeroso ya que la casa real ha cursado 600 invitaciones. Sin embargo, la tradicional recepción ha vuelto a congregar, una vez más, protestas contra la presencia de los Borbones en Palma. Varios colectivos han reclamado la devolución a la ciudadanía del Palacio de Marivent, que fue entregado por las autoridades franquistas a la familia real en 1973.

Políticos del PSOE, PP o Vox entre los invitados

La presidenta balear, Francina Armengol, el del Parlament autonómico, Vicenç Thomàs, y el alcalde de Palma, José Hila, todos ellos socialistas, han encabezado la relación de autoridades. Ha habido dirigentes del PP, como su presidente territorial, Biel Company, y de Cs, entre ellos, el diputado Joan Mesquida y el expresidente balear y del PP, José Ramón Bauzá.

Por parte del partido de extrema derecha Vox, ha acudido su portavoz en el Ayuntamiento de Palma, Fulgencio Coll, quien fue jefe del Estado Mayor del Ejército de Tierra con el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

También ha habido representación de empresarios, de los sindicatos UGT, CCOO y USO, así como investigadores, del ámbito de la sanidad y la educación y de confesiones religiosas.

