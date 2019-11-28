Público
Black Friday Evita que te estafen en el Black Friday: esta web te dice qué precios están inflados

La web CamelCamelCamel te ayuda a descubrir si los productos de Amazon tienen una rebaja real o simplemente han sido inflados la semana previa al Black Friday. 

Una mujer, visiblemente cargada, durante el Black Friday en Nueva York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

El Black Friday no es como te lo habían vendido. Sobre toda época de rebajas otea el rumor –y el temor– de que los precios estén amañados, y este viernes negro, celebrado el día posterior a cada Acción de Gracias, no es una excepción.

Como cada año, hay productos tecnológicos que en esta fecha resultan más caros que en otras fases del año. La publicidad engañosa es difícil de combatir, pero la web CamelCamelCamel ofrece un seguimiento a los productos que se venden en la página de Amazon

Si hay unos altavoces, unos cascos o una cámara que te apetezca comprar y que te hayan seducido por su supuesta rebaja, no piques, y dedica un minuto a comprobar si te están engañando durante el Black Friday. Para ello, solo tendrás que insertar la URL del producto en el buscador de CamelCamelCamel y la web te mostrará como ha evolucionado su precio.

En Público ya desvelamos gracias a esta web cómo Amazon había inflado ciertos precios durante el Black Friday de 2018, con cinco ejemplos extraídos de su página. En muchos casos, descubrirás una amarga sorpresa: el producto en cuestión habrá sufrido un aumento de precio durante la semana previa al Black Friday y la rebaja, por tanto, será sobre un valor inflado. 

Evolución del precio de un producto de Amazon según CamelCamelCamel.

