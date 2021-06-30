El buque Ángeles Álvariño dejará de buscar a Tomás y Anna Gimeno al ser "inabordable"

La titular de Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 2 de Santa Cruz de Tenerife permitirá en los próximos días el cese de la búsqueda de Tomás y Anna Gimeno por parte del buque oceanográfico Ángeles Alvariño, al concluir que es "imposible" seguir con estas labores.

A esta conclusión también ha llegado el responsable de operaciones de la embarcación, cedida para la investigación del caso por el Instituto Español de Oceanografía, debido a lo escarpado del terreno submarino que se está rastreando, informan fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias.

En dicho informe, el responsable de operaciones del barco califica de "completamente inabordable" la exploración en la zona en donde podrían localizarse nuevos resultados.

Los investigadores temen que dadas las corrientes submarinas "no se puede asegurar que un cuerpo lastrado con un cinturón de buceo no se desplazaría rodando pudiendo llegar a un lugar no determinado y, por tanto, fuera de la capacidad de búsqueda de que disponemos".