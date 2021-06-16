La jueza envía el caso del asesinato de Anna y Olivia al Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer

santa cruz de tenerife
La magistrada titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Güímar ha formalizado hoy miércoles su inhibición en el conocimiento del caso de las niñas Anna y Olivia a favor de los juzgados de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Según fuentes judiciales, la magistrada habría dado este paso al emitir la Fiscalía hoy mismo un informe favorable sobre esta competencia y estar la madre de las niñas, denunciante de su desaparición, domiciliada en este partido judicial.
La autoridad judicial ha dictado un auto en el que ya se califica el caso como presuntamente constitutivo de sendos delitos de asesinato y un delito contra la integridad moral en el ámbito de la violencia de género, en referencia a la madre de las pequeñas y el trato que supuestamente le dispensó Tomás Gimeno desde que se separaron hace aproximadamente un año.
La resolución, aparte de confirmar la inhibición ya anunciada, es prácticamente idéntica a la dictada por la juez instructora el pasado sábado; sólo aclara, en referencia a la carta que dejó Tomás dirigida a su actual pareja despidiéndose de ella, que en la misma éste no hacía referencia alguna a que tenía en su poder a las niñas, por lo que la destinataria no podía intuir que se estaba gestando la comisión de alguna acción ilegal.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
