En busca y captura el agresor de una turista mexicana después de que su consulado no la creyera

Tras tres semanas y después de que su propio consulado no creyera su denuncia y la Policía no detuviera al sospechoso pese a haberlo identificado y estar fichado y localizado. Estas son las condiciones en las que, según denuncia la agredida y su abogada, ha llegado el lanzamiento de una orden de busca y captura por parte de la Unidad de Familia y Mujer (UFAM) de la Brigada Provincial de la Policía Judicial de la Policía Nacional sobre el agresor sexual de Marta López, una turista mexicana violada en un hostal de Chueca hace tres semanas.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar la madrugada del 23 de septiembre. La víctima, de 26 años, había pasado un rato por la zona donde conoció a un ciudadano senegalés que se alojaba en el mismo hostal que ella, según relató en declaraciones a este diario. De camino al mismo, el hombre ya trató de propasarse con ella, pero una vez dentro consiguió fozarla y meterla dentro de un cuarto cercano al patio, lugar donde ocurrió la violación.
En un momento dado, López pudo escapar y encerrarse en un baño del hostal, donde fue asistida por un empleado del hotel y otro hombre, que inmediatamente llamaron a las autoridades para denunciar lo ocurrido. En los instantes siguientes ella identificó al agresor y tras los procedimientos necesarios con la Policía acudió la mañana siguiente a la embajada de México, donde no creyeron su versión de lo ocurrido, según denunció junto a su abogada a Público.
Ahora, la Policía Nacional emite esta orden y da plena veracidad a las declaraciones de la denunciante, habiendo envidado en su momento agentes de la Científica para hacer una inspección ocular del lugar de los hechos y tomar pruebas. Sin embargo, la abogada de la agredida denuncia que no se detuviera al sospechoso en el momento, dado que ya estaba fichado, localizado y había sido identificado por la vícitma.
