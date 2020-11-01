Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre en Huelva que tiró una cabeza humana a un contenedor y hallan el resto del cuerpo

Detienen a un hombre en Huelva que tiró una cabeza humana a un contenedor y hallan el resto del cuerpo

La detención se ha producido alrededor de las 21.30 y poco después los agentes han encontrado el resto del cuerpo decapitado en el domicilio del fallecido.

Un hombre ante el contenedor de basura de Huelva donde se ha hallado hoy una bolsa de basura con restos humanos, que se ha confirmado que corresponden a una cabeza.
Un hombre ante el contenedor de basura de Huelva donde se ha hallado hoy una bolsa de basura con restos humanos, que se ha confirmado que corresponden a una cabeza. — Julián Pérez / EFE

madrid

efe

La Policía Nacional ha detenido al hombre que esta tarde tiró a un contenedor de basura en Huelva una bolsa con una cabeza humana, y ha hallado en el domicilio del finado el resto del cuerpo, han informado fuentes policiales.

La detención se ha producido alrededor de las 21.30 y poco después los agentes han encontrado el resto del cuerpo decapitado en el domicilio del fallecido en la calle Rodrigo de Jerez de la capital onubense, a poco más de 200 metros del contenedor donde ha sido encontrada la cabeza.

Tanto el fallecido como el presunto asesino eran amigos y se les veía juntos habitualmente, y el caso se ha descubierto después de que dos jóvenes que se encontraban por la zona hayan visto a un hombre con una bolsa de basura en la mano que, en principio, no ha despertado sospechas.

Sin embargo, cuando se ha aproximado a un contenedor y ha lanzado la bolsa y salido corriendo, han entendido que podía estar ocultando algo. Así, han comprobado que en el contenedor había una bolsa con una cabeza humana, por lo que han avisado de forma inmediata a los servicios de emergencia.

El operativo judicial

Testigos presenciales aportaron a la Policía una descripción detallada que permitió localizar al presunto autor de los hechos

Un operativo policial junto al juez de guardia se desplazó a la zona, cerca del parque de bomberos de la capital onubense, realizando las primeras pesquisas sobre el hallazgo.

La zona está acordonada, y los agentes realizaron una doble búsqueda, tanto del presunto autor de los hechos como en los contenedores de la barriada, por si más restos del cuerpo hubiesen sido lanzados a otros contenedores.

Testigos presenciales aportaron a la Policía una descripción detallada que permitió localizar al presunto autor de los hechos.

