El Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Energía de Australia ha confirmado con la publicación de un informe la extinción del primer mamífero, un roedor llamado Melomys rubicola debido al cambio climático causado por el ser humano
En 2016 los expertos ya apuntaban a la extinción de este animal, que no había sido visto desde 2009 en la zona de hábitat de esta especie, la isla australiana de Bramble Cay entre los estados de Queensland y Papua Nueva Guinea.
El informe apunta que una de las causas es la falta de vegetación que este roedor utilizaba como alimento, ya que la isla ha sufrido una reducción de sus dimensiones por las constantes inundaciones. Se instalaron trampas para conseguir capturar algún ejemplar en 2014, objetivo que fracasó.
Así, el Ministerio de Media Ambiente australiano ha decidido incluir a este mamífero en la lista de especies amenazadas, pasando de "en peligro" a "extinto".
