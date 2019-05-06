En el décimo aniversario de la entrada de Moros y Cristianos de Sedaví celebrada el domingo se desmayó un camello, montado por un integrante de la Fila Almoràdes. El camello supuestamente cayó por agotamiento.
"Está claro que el animal no estaba bien y vamos a pedir explicaciones a la empresa contratada porque se supone que estaba toda la documentación en regla pero es evidente que el camello no estaba en buenas condiciones", explica María José Albiach, capitana mora y concejala del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Sedaví.
La concejala del PP aseguró que fueron los capitanes de la filà Almoràvides quienes costearon el importe de ese camello y dos más como regalo por el aniversario, como asegura Levante.
En #Sedaví es vergonzoso lo que ha pasado pic.twitter.com/23WfytCDuX— Amalia (@amalia_lydia) 6 de mayo de 2019
"Vamos a pedir responsabilidades, un informe del animal y el informe del veterinario", señala la concejala de Fiestas, Beatriz Cuesta.
Animales salvajes en el entorno público
En la localidad de Sedaví no se ha prohibido la utilización de animales salvajes para festividades o actos públicos.
La ordenanza local recoge en su artículo 4 que "la exposición ocasional de algún animal de la fauna salvaje, de especie no protegida, en locales públicos deberá ser expresamente autorizada y requerirá el cumplimiento de las debidas condiciones de seguridad, higiene y total ausencia de molestias y peligros."
