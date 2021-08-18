Estás leyendo: El cardenal antivacunas Raymond Burke se encuentra hospitalizado muy grave tras contagiarse de coronavirus

El cardenal antivacunas Raymond Burke se encuentra hospitalizado muy grave tras contagiarse de coronavirus

En mayo de 2020 se pronunció en contra de las vacunas por la teoría conspiranoica de la implantación de los microchips, mientras alentaba a "luchar contra el coronavirus" a través de "la relación con Jesucristo".

El cardenal Raymond Burke celebra una misa por el fallecimiento del cardenal Joseph Levada.
El cardenal Raymond Burke celebra una misa por el fallecimiento del cardenal Joseph Levada. TIZIANA FABI / AFP

El eclesiástico Raymond Burke ha sido ingresado de gravedad tras dar positivo en covid-19 el pasado 10 de agosto. El cardenal, según fuentes cercanas a este, no estaba inoculado por su oposición a las vacunas, las cuales cree que pueden inyectarte un microchip debajo de la piel, sumándose a las teorías del expresidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump.

Burke es conocido por ser uno de los jerarcas católicos que más se enfrenta a las reformas del papa Francisco, desde la acogida de los homosexuales dentro de la institución hasta la comunión para los divorciados. Ahora se encuentra en un estado muy grave de salud y las próximas 48 horas serán cruciales para determinar si sobrevive.

El cardenal predicaba que "la mejor manera de luchar contra el coronavirus es la relación con Jesucristo". En mayo de 2020 fue cuando se pronunció en contra de las vacunas, llamando al covid de forma despectiva "virus de Wuhan" al igual que Trump. Pese a que el eclesiástico hace tres días decía que estaba descansando y recuperándose, ahora el purpurado señalaba en su cuenta oficial que rezaran por el cardenal el cual se encuentra asistido por un ventilador por el empeoramiento de su salud.

