Carrefour retira tres lotes de toallitas para bebés por la presencia de una bacteria

La empresa recomienda a los clientes que no se utilicen y que se dirijan a un establecimiento para su devolución.

Imagen de las toallitas Carrefour Baby Sensitive 72, de las que se han retirado tres lotes por la presencia de una bacteria.

La empresa Centros Comerciales Carrefour ha comunicado a la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), dependiente del ministerio de Sanidad, la retirada voluntaria de tres lotes de Carrefour Baby Sensitive 72 unidades, por la presencia de una bacteria llamada Burkholderia contaminans.

De acuerdo con la información de la empresa, esta bacteria tiene bajo potencial infeccioso en personas sanas, si bien puede presentar un riesgo potencial de infección para personas con pieles dañadas o con el sistema inmunológico debilitado.

En consecuencia, explican, "estos lotes de producto no deben ser utilizados". Por este motivo, se ha iniciado la retirada del producto de sus centros comerciales: hipermercados y supermercados Express y Market. Asimismo, para la recuperación de las unidades adquiridas por los consumidores, además de informar con carteles en los centros, la empresa ha incluido una advertencia en su página web.

Los tres lotes afectados son: 07649, 07650 y 07651, comercializados a partir de diciembre de 2018 y con código de barras 3560071105624. En caso de disponer de alguno de ellos, la AEMPS recomienda que no se utilicen y se dirijan a un establecimiento de Centros Comerciales Carrefour para su devolución.

