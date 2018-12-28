Público
Caso Bandenia Conde Pumpido Jr, imputado por blanqueo de capitales

El hijo del ex fiscal general del Estado está llamado a declarar ya que se le investiga por blanqueo de dinero que, presuntamente, procedía del narcotráfico o la prostitución.

Cándido Conde-Pumpido (derecha), con Elpidio Silva. EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha citado como imputado el próximo 15 de enero al abogado Cándido Conde-Pumpido, hijo del ex fiscal general del Estado del mismo nombre, por blanqueo de capitales dentro del caso Bandenia.

En un auto, De la Mata le cita ese día junto a otras tres personas a petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que le hizo esta solicitud al apreciar indicios de que pudo participar en el blanqueo de dinero proveniente del narcotráfico o la prostitución a través de una banca privada, llamada Bandenia, sin registrar en España, lo que habitualmente se conoce como un chiringuito financiero.

Conde-Pumpido sería así parte de esta red por la que el pasado junio el juez detuvo a cuatro personas, dentro de una investigación que había comenzado dos años antes a raíz de la desarticulación de una red de narcotraficantes en la que fue detenida la considerada "reina de la coca", Ana María Cameno, y en la que fueron intervenidos 100 kilos de cocaína.

