Sánchez ya no pone fecha a la exhumación de Franco: "Si hemos esperado 40 años, unos meses más no es un problema"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha evitado este viernes vaticinar en qué fecha podrá llevar a cabo su proyecto de exhumar al dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos: "Si hemos esperado 40 años, esperar unos meses más no es problema, al menos para este Gobierno".

Pese a que el Gobierno socialista, que llegó a la Moncloa en junio, anunció una exhumación rápida, Sánchez ha afirmado este viernes que el procedimiento que se sigue es "garantista", de manera que la familia tiene ahora ocasión de volver a pronunciarse y plantear enmiendas al procedimiento administrativo.

Con todo, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Palacio de la Moncloa para hacer un balance de fin de año, Sánchez ha dicho que el expediente está en sus "últimos pasos".

No obstante, el jefe del Ejecutivo no ha aludido expresamente al informe de la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid que desaconseja, por motivos de seguridad y orden público, que los restos mortales del dictador sean enterrados en la Catedral de la Almudena, tal como pretende la familia Franco para el caso de que no logre frenar la exhumación.

