La Dirección General de Salud del Comunidad de Madrid ha enviado una carta al Gobierno de la Nación respondiéndole que la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos "no está sometida a ningún requisito administrativo sanitario", han confirmado fuentes regionales.
Según dicha misiva, a la que ha tenido acceso el diario El Mundo, el Ejecutivo autonómico esgrime que han transcurrido más de cinco años de la muerte del dictador, plazo establecido para que se puede desenterrar un cadáver sin permiso.
El pasado mes de noviembre, la Comunidad de Madrid envió un informe a sus servicios jurídicos para determinar la competencia y actuación de la Administración regional en lo referido a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos, que quiere acometer el año que viene Ejecutivo central.
Esto se produjo después de una petición del Gobierno central a la Autoridad de Sanidad Mortuoria, que pertenece a la Dirección de Salud Pública, para que cursara un informe al respecto.
