El abogado Agustín Martínez Becerra, que defiende a los cinco sevillanos conocidos como La Manada, defenderá a Francisco Javier García Marín, conocido como El Cuco, y a su madre Rosalía G.M., del proceso abreviado iniciado contra ellos por falso testimonio, en relación con las declaraciones que realizaron durante el juicio celebrado en 2011 por el asesinato de Marta del Castillo.

En declaraciones a Europa Press, el letrado ha explicado que entiende que el citado delito "no se ha podido cometer" y ha insistido en que El Cuco "ha cumplido su condena". "Debe ser tratado como lo que es, un ciudadano que cometió un gravísimo error y que ha cubierto sus responsabilidades derivadas de esa sentencia", ha agregado Agustín Martínez Becerra.

Martínez Becerra defenderá a El Cuco y su madre, según ha adelantado este sábado Diario de Sevilla, después de que el abogado Rafael Ramírez presentara a principios de marzo un escrito al Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Sevilla para desistir de defenderlos.

En el escrito, el magistrado Ramírez que lleva otras causas penales como la acusación particular en el asesinato de una mujer de Alcolea del Río (Sevilla), solicitó al juzgado "por motivos de delicadeza profesional que no son de exponer" que desistía de representar a El Cuco y a su madre y pedía que a éstos le fueran asignados "profesionales de oficio si no lo hicieran de libre designación".

Cabe recordar que el auto del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Sevilla, con fecha de 11 de febrero, el juez instructor Carlos Mahón decretó continuar por el trámite de procedimiento abreviado las actuaciones contra El Cuco —condenado a dos años y once meses de internamiento por encubrir el asesinato de Marta del Castillo—, y a su madre.

De igual modo, el auto decreta el sobreseimiento libre de la causa por extinción de la responsabilidad criminal de la pareja de la madre, Ángel Manuel R.C., por su fallecimiento, reservando a los perjudicados las acciones civiles que les pudieran asistir.