Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Caso Marta del Castillo Procesan al Cuco por falso testimonio en el juicio de Marta del Castillo

Un juez de Sevilla ha emitido un auto de procesamiento por presunto falso testimonio a Francisco Javier García, El Cuco, y a sus padres, al considerar que urdieron un plan para engañar al tribunal sobre lo ocurrido el día del asesinato de la joven.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los padres de Marta del Castillo y el abuelo, en la manifestación convocada por la familia para pedir la repetición del juicio por el asesinato de la joven | EFE/Archivo

Manifestación convocada por la familia de Marta del Castillo para pedir la repetición del juicio | EFE/Archivo

Un juez de Sevilla ha emitido un auto de procesamiento por presunto falso testimonio a Francisco Javier García, El Cuco, y sus padres, al considerar que urdieron un plan para engañar al tribunal sobre lo ocurrido el día del asesinato de la joven sevillana en 2009, han indicado fuentes judiciales.

El Cuco, que era menor cuando ocurrieron los hechos, fue condenado a dos años y once meses de internamiento en un centro por encubrir el crimen de Marta del Castillo.

El auto se dirige también contra sus progenitores, aunque el padre ya ha fallecido.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad