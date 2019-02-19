Un juez de Sevilla ha emitido un auto de procesamiento por presunto falso testimonio a Francisco Javier García, El Cuco, y sus padres, al considerar que urdieron un plan para engañar al tribunal sobre lo ocurrido el día del asesinato de la joven sevillana en 2009, han indicado fuentes judiciales.
El Cuco, que era menor cuando ocurrieron los hechos, fue condenado a dos años y once meses de internamiento en un centro por encubrir el crimen de Marta del Castillo.
El auto se dirige también contra sus progenitores, aunque el padre ya ha fallecido.
(Habrá ampliación)
