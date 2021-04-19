Madrid
El Juzgado de Instrucción número cuatro de Sevilla ha ordenado el sobreseimiento de las actuaciones incoadas contra Francisco Javier Delgado, hermano de Miguel Carcaño, condenado este último a 21 años y tres meses de cárcel por el asesinato de Marta del Castillo, a cuenta de las acusaciones en la que este le acusaba de ser el verdadero autor del crimen, toda vez que dichas diligencias fueron inicialmente archivadas en 2013, fueron reabiertas en 2020 a petición de la familia de la víctima y la Fiscalía había pedido ya su nuevo sobreseimiento.
Así figura en un auto fechado el pasado 15 de abril, difundido por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA). En dicho auto, el juez Álvaro Martín expone que "las indagaciones practicadas no han aportado elemento alguno que lleve a comprobar el lugar de ubicación del cuerpo de la víctima, ni a establecer la posible participación de terceros en los hechos investigados, sin que la mera declaración del penado Miguel Carcaño, cuya credibilidad está totalmente destruida por los diversos cambios que ha venido dando en sus versiones, en las que ha hecho gala del mayor desprecio hacia el sufrimiento de la familia y hacia la verdad, pueda mantener por sí mismas las actuaciones".
(habrá ampliación)
