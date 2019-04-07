Un cazador furtivo que presuntamente estaba cazando rinocerontes en el parque Kruger de Sudáfrica ha muerto esta semana presumiblemente por la acción de un elefante y sus restos fueron posteriormente devorados por leones, antes de ser recuperados por los guardias del parque.
Parques Nacionales Sudafricanos ha publicado un comunicado en el que explica que la familia de la víctima fue informada de lo ocurrido por compañeros del fallecido que le explicaron que "lo mató un elefante" el pasado martes.
Entonces la familia informó a la Policía, que formó una partida de búsqueda, aunque no fue hasta el jueves por la mañana cuando hallaron los restos gracias a la información de los cómplices de la víctima, detenidos el miércoles.
"Los indicios apuntan a que una manada de leones devoró los restos dejando solo la calavera y un par de pantalones", explica Parques Nacionales Sudafricanos.
El director gerente del Parque Nacional Kruger, Glenn Phillips, ha transmitido sus condolencias a la familia de la víctima. "Entrar ilegalmente y a pie en el Parque Nacional Kruger no es muy inteligente. Hay muchos peligros y este incidente es la prueba de ello", ha explicado Phillips. "Es muy triste ver a las hijas llorando a su padre y aún peor haber podido recuperar tan poco de sus restos", ha añadido.
Los cuatro cómplices de la víctima están detenidos y "comparecerán ante un tribunal cuando proceda", ha explicado Parques Nacionales Sudafricanos.
