El Poder Judicial pide "respeto" a la independencia de los jueces tras las críticas de Podemos

madrid
El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) lanzó este miércoles un llamamiento para pedir "respeto" a la independencia de jueces y magistrados, como elemento clave del Estado de derecho.
Lo hizo mediante un acuerdo alcanzado por la Comisión Permanente del CGPJ, reunida en sesión ordinaria. En el texto hecho público no se cita a nadie, pero el llamamiento llega después de las críticas de dirigentes de Podemos a la instrucción judicial que afecta al partido. En donde, el secretario de Sociedad Civil de Podemos y coportavoz de la Ejecutiva, Rafa Mayoral, denunciaba una "utilización política" de la causa que investiga la financiación del partido.
"La Comisión Permanente, en la sesión ordinaria celebrada en el día de hoy, quiere hacer un recordatorio de que el respeto a la independencia del Poder Judicial, expresión de la división de poderes, es un elemento clave del Estado de derecho y de la propia democracia. La confianza de los ciudadanos en la independencia de jueces y magistrados es la mejor garantía para la defensa de los derechos fundamentales y de las libertades públicas de todos", dice el acuerdo.
Según informó el propio CGPJ, el acuerdo fue aprobado con los votos del presidente, Carlos Lesmes, y de los vocales José Antonio Ballestero, Nuria Díaz, Juan Manuel Fernández y Juan Martínez Moya. Votaron en contra los vocales Álvaro Cuesta (que anunció la formulación de un voto particular), Rafael Mozo y Pilar Sepúlveda.
