'Charlie Hebdo' invierte 1,5 millones de euros al año en seguridad desde el ataque de 2015

La revista satírica francesa Charlie Hebdo dedica cada año 1,5 millones de euros a cuestiones de seguridad, según ha revelado su director, Riss, coincidiendo con el cuarto aniversario del atentado que se cobró la vida de doce personas en la sede de la publicación.
El 7 de enero de 2015, los hermanos Said y Chérif Kouachi, simpatizantes de Al Qaeda en la Península Arábiga (AQPA), entraron en la redacción y abrieron fuego a discreción como represalia por la publicación de caricaturas del profeta Mahoma.
El ataque, que marcó el inicio del año más complicado para Francia en materia de terrorismo, obligó a la revista a gastar "sumas enormes" de dinero para garantizar la seguridad de su personal, ha explicado Riss en una entrevista a Franceinfo.
"Por año, son casi 1,5 millones de euros los que debemos gastarnos para garantizar la seguridad" tanto de oficinas como de personal, ha afirmado, para acto seguido lamentar que "en este momento" la revista no cuenta con ninguna ayuda del Estado.
La revista, que ha lanzado un número especial con motivo del aniversario, factura a la semana "alrededor de 30.000 ejemplares" en quioscos y cuenta con "casi 30.000 abonados", pero el director ha advertido de que la situación financiera actual "no es viable". "Estamos en contacto con personas del Ministerio para poder mejorar", ha apuntado.
La muerte de los hermanos Kouachi ha complicado la investigación y la depuración de responsabilidades por el ataque contra Charlie Hebdo, pero en diciembre de 2018 fue detenido en Yibuti un terrorista, Peter Cherif, que habría colaborado con los autores materiales del atentado.
Los ministros del Interior, de Justicia y de Cultura, acompañados de la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, han asistido este lunes a una ceremonia junto a las oficinas de la revista para recordar lo ocurrido hace cuatro años. Un mural recuerda ahora a las víctimas de la tragedia.
