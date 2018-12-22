El presunto yihadista francés Peter Cherif, sospechoso de planear el atentado contra el semanario satírico Charlie Hebdo en París, que se saldó con doce muertos, ha sido detenido en Yibuti.
Según ha informado la emisora gala Radio France, el supuesto terrorista, conocido por el pseudónimo de Abu Hamza, se encuentran bajo custodia en el país africano.
El arrestado era un presunto miembro de la célula yihadista Buttes-Chaumont y mantenía un estrecho vínculo con los hermanos Said y Chérif Kouachi, autores del atentado contra el seminario, que tuvo lugar el 7 de enero de 2015. Ambos murieron a manos de los gendarmes dos días después del ataque.
