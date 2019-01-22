El rapero estadounidense Chris Brown, expareja de la cantante Rihana, se encuentra arrestado en París después de haber sido acusado de violación por una joven, indicaron este martes medios locales.
El artista fue detenido este lunes, junto a su guardaespaldas personal y a un amigo, a quienes la denunciante también acusa de haber abusado de ella, según publica la web de la revista del corazón Closer.
Según la joven, de 24 años, los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado día 16 en una habitación de un lujoso hotel de la capital francesa, donde fue conducida tras haber conocido a Brown en una discoteca cercana.
Allí, siempre según su relato, se encontró con otras jóvenes en una "suite", pero en un momento fue conducida a una habitación donde se produjo la presunta violación.
La joven presentó denuncia y la Fiscalía abrió una investigación que llevó al arresto del rapero y de las otras dos personas.
