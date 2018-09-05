El barrio de Ciutat Vella (Barcelona) ha vivido un nuevo episodio de violencia. Horas después de que un turista sufriera un robo con violencia en plena calle, se ha producido una pelea entre un grupo de turistas, al parecer norteamericanos, y otro de vecinos de origen asiático.
El episodio se ha producido en el barri del Gòtic, en concreto entre las calles de Jaume I y de la Ensenyança. Un residente de la zona ha grabado en vídeo el incidente, que se ha difundido por las redes sociales:
⚠️🎥 Nou incident violent a Ciutat Vella: un grup de veïns armats amb pals i sabatilles es barallen contra un grup de turistes nord-americans. pic.twitter.com/0NLVWM9b3E— CENSURAT NEWS 🔞 (@MNAnoticies) 5 de septiembre de 2018
Al principio, ambos grupos intercambian palabras altisonantes, hasta que un individuo suelta el primer puñetazo. A partir de ahí, le responde una mujer y un turista comienza a propinar golpes a diestro y siniestro. Los protagonistas del penoso altercado utilizaron zapatillas y hasta palos para agredirse mutuamente.
