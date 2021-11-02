madrid
Dos lotes de los medicamentos para tratar la presión arterial, Coaprovel y Karvezide, han sido retirados del mercado por "no cumplir estándares de calidad".
La Agencia Española del Medicamento y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ha detectado "en el principio activo irbesartán de una impureza por encima de su límite aceptado".
Este hallazgo se ha dado en los lotes FT028 de Coaprovel 300 mg/25 mg con fecha de caducidad 31 de enero de 2023 y al lote FT029 de Karvezide 300 mg/25 mg con la misma fecha de caducidad que el anterior.
Así, la AEMPS, dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha ordenado su retirada del mercado y su devolución al laboratorio Sanofi Aventis, S.A. Además, se realizará un seguimiento de la retirada del medicamento por las comunidades autónomas.
