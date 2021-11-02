Estás leyendo: Sanidad retira del mercado dos lotes de dos medicamentos para la presión arterial

Coaprovel y Karvezide Sanidad retira del mercado dos lotes de dos medicamentos para la presión arterial

Se trata de los tratamientos Coaprovel y Karvezide. Han sido retirados de la venta por "no cumplir estándares de calidad". 

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, durante su visita al hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, durante su visita al hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca. Edu Botella / Europa Press

Dos lotes de los medicamentos para tratar la presión arterial, Coaprovel y Karvezide, han sido retirados del mercado por "no cumplir estándares de calidad". 

La Agencia Española del Medicamento y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ha detectado "en el principio activo irbesartán de una impureza por encima de su límite aceptado". 

Este hallazgo se ha dado en los lotes FT028 de Coaprovel 300 mg/25 mg con fecha de caducidad 31 de enero de 2023 y al lote FT029 de Karvezide 300 mg/25 mg con la misma fecha de caducidad que el anterior.

Así, la AEMPS, dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha ordenado su retirada del mercado y su devolución al laboratorio Sanofi Aventis, S.A. Además, se realizará un seguimiento de la retirada del medicamento por las comunidades autónomas.

