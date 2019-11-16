Colectivos ciudadanos cifran en más de 100.000 los bienes inmatriculados por la Iglesia

La coordinadora Recuperando ha cifrado este sábado en más de 100.000 los bienes inmatriculados indebidamente por la Iglesia desde 1946 y ha reclamado al Gobierno central que publique el listado completo y proteja los bienes de dominio público.
En la asamblea de esta coordinadora, que ha reunido en Sevilla a más de veinte colectivos ciudadanos de diez comunidades, se ha destacado que sólo entre 1998 y 2015 se han contabilizado casi 35.000 bienes, informa en un comunicado.
A su juicio, las inscripciones son "nulas de pleno derecho" por "inconstitucional sobrevenida" y han pedido un marco legislativo que identifique "con claridad" los bienes de dominio público que deben ser protegidos jurídicamente.
Los colectivos han realizado una protesta simbólica frente al Patio de los Naranjos de la Catedral de Sevilla para reclamar al Obispado su reapertura como jardín público.
