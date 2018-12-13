Público
Colegios concertados La Comunidad de Madrid prepara nuevas ayudas para apuntalar la educación concertada

La Comunidad autónoma prepara un decreto para que los centros privados puedan acceder al sistema de conciertos en las enseñanzas no obligatorias, en bachillerato y FP.

Angel Garrido. EFE

Angel Garrido, presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid. EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid ultima un decreto que será aprobado en las próximas semanas por el cual permitirá financiar el bachillerato y la FP en los centros privados, según informaba ayer, martes, la cadena Ser. De acuerdo a esta información, "al margen de ayudas o cheques, los centros privados puedan acceder al sistema de conciertos en las enseñanzas no obligatorias, en bachillerato y FP".

Con esta medida, el Gobierno madrileño apuntala un poco más el sistema de enseñanza concertada después de haber recuperado los conciertos de Formación Profesional (FP) —por orden de la justicia— y de haber creado un cheque para ayudar a cursar estos estudios a los alumnos de los centros concertados. 

Tres medidas que refuerzan la enseñanza concertada madrileña a pocos meses de las elecciones autonómicas y municipales de mayo.

La Ser señala que de esta regulación quedaría fuera, de momento, la enseñanza en el primer ciclo de educación infantil (de 0 a 3 años). En cuanto a los centros que pueden acceder a estas ayudas públicas, "se valorará que hayan iniciado su funcionamiento con una antelación de al menos dos cursos académicos. Además, se dará preferencia a los centros constituidos como entidades sin ánimo de lucro"

Según la información de la Ser, "la consejería de educación confirma que se seguirán ofreciendo las ayudas a las familias que matriculen a sus hijos en escuelas privadas".

La oposición —PSOE y Podemos— ha criticado los planes del Gobierno de Madrid. "Llevamos toda la legislatura exigiendo que se construyan las plazas públicas necesarias y la Comunidad de Madrid lo único que hace es sistemáticamente apostar por la educación concertada maltratando a la educación pública", resumía a la Ser la diputada autonómica por Podemos, Beatriz Galiana.

