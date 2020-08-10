madridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Madrid ha adjudicado por la vía de urgencia al grupo Quirón un servicio de rastreo compuesto por 22 sanitarios -dos de ellos médicos- para realizar entrevistas y segumientos durante los próximos tres meses.
El contrato ha sido adjudicado por un procedimiento de urgencia a Quiron Prevención, S.L., lo que supone en la práctica una adjudicación 'a dedo'. El importe del contrato asciende a 194.223 euros. Así figura en el portal de contratación, según ha adelantado eldiario.es.
La duración del contrato es por tres meses y el equipo estará formado por veinte auxiliares y dos médicos quienes deberán realizar entre 190 y 220 encuestas diarias, al menos.
La escalada se ha multiplicado por 6 en agosto dentro del territorio sanitario de la Comunidad de Madrid. Horas antes de firmarse la licitación, el Gobierno autónomo admitió las dificultades por las que atraviesa para cubrir los puestos ofertados de rastreadores.
La Comunidad de Madrid sólo dispone 800 rastreadores -cuando las organizaciones médicas aconsejan 1.200- y realiza 5.000 PCR menos al día que las comprometidas ante el Ministerio de Sanidad.
El sindicato CC.OO. ha criticado esta adjudicación a dedo del servicio de rastreo. Los sindicatos defienden la contratación de los 1.291 eventuales con titulación sanitaria que fueron contratados entre marzo y mayo para hacer frente al impacto inicial de la pandemia y cuyos contratos no fueron renovados.
Esta contratación a dedo al grupo Quirón llega después de los intentos del gobierno regional para cubrir los puestos de rastreadores entre personal voluntario a través de la universidad Complutense. Y después de emitir informes donde se borraron datos sobre asintomáticos y el informe epidemiológico del 4 de agosto que cuestionaba las prácticas regionales y el reclutamiento de rastreadores entre estudiantes universitarios.
El gobierno regional también intentó que una posible colaboración del personal de los ayuntamientos con los equipos multidisciplinares de vigilancia y control epidemiológico de la Dirección General de Salud Pública, a través de la Federación Española de Municipìos y Provincias (FEMP).
