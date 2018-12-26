Público
​Condenado a 15 meses de cárcel por llamar a su exnovia 300 veces en siete días

El procesado "merodeó" por las inmediaciones del establecimiento de hostelería que regentaba la mujer y se personó en el domicilio de la víctima "llamando insistentemente a la puerta de su vivienda para que le abriera".

Una mujer protesta contra la violencia machista.- EFE

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 4 de Oviedo ha condenado a quince meses de prisión por un delito de acoso a un hombre que llamó por teléfono a su exnovia 300 veces en una semana, en algunas ocasiones a altas horas de la madrugada.

La sentencia, contra la que cabe recurso de apelación, también le condena al pago de una indemnización de mil euros y le impone la prohibición de comunicarse o acercase a la víctima a menos de doscientos metros durante tres años.

El fallo relata que, tras el cese de la relación a finales de 2016, el hombre contactó o intentó contactar con la mujer en numerosas ocasiones "mediante insistentes llamadas telefónicas, hasta un total de trescientas veces" entre el 1 de enero y el 7 de febrero de 2017.

La sentencia también considera probado que el procesado "merodeó" por las inmediaciones del establecimiento de hostelería que regentaba la mujer, y también de forma reiterada se personó en el domicilio de la víctima "llamando insistentemente a la puerta de su vivienda para que le abriera".

El magistrado subraya que el comportamiento del acusado obligó a la mujer a cambiar sus rutinas para quedarse a dormir en casa de sus padres, ser acompañada por su progenitor al trabajo e incluso cerrar su negocio de hostelería.

