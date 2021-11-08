Condenado a cuatro años de cárcel el hombre acusado de grabar a su hijastra de 15 años en la ducha

MADRID
El hombre acusado de grabar a su hijastra de 15 años en la ducha ha sido condenado por la Audiencia Provincial de Cantabria a cuatro años y nueve meses de cárcel por un delito continuado de corrupción de menores, del subtipo agravado de elaboración de pornografía infantil. Se rebaja así la condena de nueve años solicitada inicialmente, tras un acuerdo entre la fiscalía, la acusación particular y la defensa, según informa EFE. A cambio de la rebaja de condena, el acusado tendrá que abonar 3000 euros de indemnización como atenuante de reparación de daño.
El padrastro de la menor entraba al baño mientras ella se duchaba "con el pretexto de que tenía que acceder con urgencia", allí aprovechaba para esconder su teléfono móvil dentro de una caja de galletas orientada a la ducha que tenía preparada "captando imágenes de la menor desnuda y de contenido sexual, sin que ella se percatase de su conducta", según la fiscalía.
El hombre no podrá ejercer oficios o profesiones que conlleven contacto con menores durante siete años, será inhabilitado durante tres años y tres meses para ejercer la patria potestad, tutela o acogimiento y se le ha impuesto une medida de libertad vigilada durante diez.
El condenado ha aceptado su pena y ha reconocido los hechos. En el momento de su detención aún conservaba tres archivos de vídeo guardados en el teléfono móvil que le fue intervenido. Ha pedido disculpas a la víctima y a su ex mujer por el daño causado, al que el ministerio público califica como "un grave dolor moral".
