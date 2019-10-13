El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza de la Guardia Civil (Seprona) ha tomado muestras de los miles de peces hallados muertos este sábado en playas de San Pedro del Pinatar, en el Mar Menor, posiblemente por los efectos de la gota fría de hace un mes, para que sean analizadas.
El servicio de emergencias de San Pedro del Pinatar había alertado de la aparición de miles de peces y crustáceos muertos en la zona de Villananitos, La Mota y La Puntica, un mes después del episodio de gota fría que asoló la zona.
El Consejero de Agua, Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Medio Ambiente de Murcia, Antonio Luengo, visitó ayer tarde la zona y señaló que el episodio de gota fría fue el posible causante de la muerte de los peces.
Luengo calificó de "catastróficas" las consecuencias que está acarreando la gota fría para el Mar Menor y esta aparición de peces muertos es un ejemplo, por lo que instó al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica a que lleve a cabo medidas urgentes como la disminución del nivel del acuífero del Albujón que vierte agua dulce a la laguna.
Mar Menor. Playa de La Mota. Todos los peces en la orilla agonizando. Qué está pasando @PAcToMarMENOR? pic.twitter.com/rBSxr0XF6r— Mariló Jiménez (@marilojimenez) October 12, 2019
El presidente autonómico, Fernando López Miras, afirmaba en la red social Twitter que era evidente que "solos no podemos hacer nada frente a este problema, necesitamos unirnos más que nunca para salvar nuestro Mar Menor".
El grupo parlamentario de Vox ha anunciado este domingo que registrará mañana en la Asamblea Regional una solicitud de comparecencia en pleno del consejero de Agua y Medio Ambiente, Antonio Luengo, para que explique las causas que han dado lugar a la muerte de miles de peces.
A todos nos duele esta situación, no sólo ahora.— Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) October 12, 2019
Es evidente que solos no podemos hacer frente a este problema. Necesitamos unirnos más que nunca para salvar nuestro Mar Menor.
