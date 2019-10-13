Público
Consecuencias de la DANA Hallan miles de peces y crustáceos muertos en el Mar Menor por la gota fría

El Consejero de Agua, Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Medio Ambiente de Murcia instó al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica a que lleve a cabo medidas urgentes como la disminución del nivel del acuífero del Albujón que vierte agua dulce a la laguna.

Peces muertos en la orilla del Mar Menor.

El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza de la Guardia Civil (Seprona) ha tomado muestras de los miles de peces hallados muertos este sábado en playas de San Pedro del Pinatar, en el Mar Menor, posiblemente por los efectos de la gota fría de hace un mes, para que sean analizadas.

El servicio de emergencias de San Pedro del Pinatar había alertado de la aparición de miles de peces y crustáceos muertos en la zona de Villananitos, La Mota y La Puntica, un mes después del episodio de gota fría que asoló la zona.

El Consejero de Agua, Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Medio Ambiente de Murcia, Antonio Luengo, visitó ayer tarde la zona y señaló que el episodio de gota fría fue el posible causante de la muerte de los peces.

Luengo calificó de "catastróficas" las consecuencias que está acarreando la gota fría para el Mar Menor y esta aparición de peces muertos es un ejemplo, por lo que instó al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica a que lleve a cabo medidas urgentes como la disminución del nivel del acuífero del Albujón que vierte agua dulce a la laguna.

El presidente autonómico, Fernando López Miras, afirmaba en la red social Twitter que era evidente que "solos no podemos hacer nada frente a este problema, necesitamos unirnos más que nunca para salvar nuestro Mar Menor".

El grupo parlamentario de Vox ha anunciado este domingo que registrará mañana en la Asamblea Regional una solicitud de comparecencia en pleno del consejero de Agua y Medio Ambiente, Antonio Luengo, para que explique las causas que han dado lugar a la muerte de miles de peces.

