Los tribunales españoles han aplicado la pena de prisión permanente revisable en el 59% de los casos en los que fue solicitada por las partes, según informó el lunes el Consejo General del Poder Judicial en un comunicado.
Con la reforma del Código Penal en 2015 por el Partido Popular, gracias a la mayoría absoluta con que contaba entonces, se introdujo la pena de prisión permanente revisable, que ha sido aplicada por los tribunales españoles en diez de los diecisiete casos en los que había sido solicitada.
La pena de prisión permanente revisable es la pena más grave que puede imponer un tribunal y consiste en la privación de libertad por un tiempo indefinido, siendo susceptible de ser revisada a partir de los 25 años. Sin embargo, no tiene previsto un límite máximo de duración.
Hasta la fecha, los condenados a la pena de prisión permanente revisable han sido diez hombres y de las 16 víctimas asesinadas en total, diez eran mujeres, cinco de ellas niñas y seis eran varones, entre ellos dos niños.
Desde la introducción de la condena, el debate sobre la capacidad de reinserción social de los condenados, uno de los principios fundamentales del derecho penal, ha estado presente en el panorama político español, que está pendiente de la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional sobre la legalidad de este tipo de condena.
