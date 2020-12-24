Estás leyendo: Sigue subiendo la incidencia del coronavirus en España: Sanidad registra 262 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

Contagios de la covid-19 Sigue subiendo la incidencia del coronavirus en España: Sanidad registra 262 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

El ministerio de dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado 12.662 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 126 muertos en el día de Nochebuena.

Aspecto del centro de Barcelona a pocas horas de la Nochebuena, la primera cita festiva de estas navidades que estarán marcadas por la pandemia del covid19 que restringe movimientos y reuniones en todo el estado.
Aspecto del centro de Barcelona a pocas horas de la Nochebuena. Marta Pérez. / EFE

público | agencias

Sigue subiendo la incidencia del coronavirus acumulada en los últimos 14 día en España. Sanidad ha registrado 262,79 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, mientras que este miércoles esta cifra se situaba en los 253,74. Además, el ministerio de dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado 12.662 nuevos contagios y 126 muertos más. 

Según los datos de Sanidad, la cifra total de contagios se eleva a 1.854.951 y el número de fallecidos suma 49.824 desde el inicio de la pandemia. Hay ingresados 10.744 enfermos de covid en los hospitales, casi 500 menos que el miércoles, con una ocupación hospitalaria del 8,80% frente al 9,24 de este miércoles, que, en el caso de las UCI, se sitúa en el 19,98 de las camas ocupadas por pacientes covid, tres décimas menos que el miércoles.

